Grace and Hammer

Located in the Historic Church on the Corner of 7th St. and Cascade Ave. In Redmond, Oregon.
Hours of Operation:
Mon - Tue : Closed
Wed- Fri : 4:00pm-8:00pm
Sat-Sun - 12:00pm-8:00pm

PIZZA

641 SW Cascade Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (325 reviews)

Popular Items

Gratitude$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Oil
Anvil$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chili Oil
Simple Green Salad$6.00
Fresh Greens Mix, Goat Feta, Fresh Red Apples, Champagne Dressing, Balsamic Reduction
Daily Bread$6.00
G&H delicious dough baked with Garlic finished with Butter & Rosemary Served with a side of G&H Marinara Sauce
Integrity$13.00
Pizza Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella
Purist$15.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Smithy$17.00
Pizza Sauce, Speck (Italian smoked and cured pork), Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Pepper.
Saint Stanley$18.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Chilis
Willie$19.00
G&H BBQ Sauce, Brisket, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pickles on the side
Prodigal Pig$19.00
Kalbi Sauce (Korean Style BBQ marinade,) Mozzarella, Fontina, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapple Slaw, Pickled Red Onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

641 SW Cascade Ave

Redmond OR

