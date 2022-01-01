The Rustic Table Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
55 Brennan Street
Popular Items
Location
55 Brennan Street
Watsonville CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Frijolito
El Frijolito Restaurant is a family owned restaurant serving the Watsonville community for over 35 years.
The FarmHouse
Come in and enjoy!!
Aromas Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Palapas
Come in and enjoy!