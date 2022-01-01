Go
Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

188 Waterfront St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)

Popular Items

*Lobster Tail, Shrimp. Scallop$60.00
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, XO Cognac butter
*Roll Assortment$35.00
24 Piece of Maki, including California, Smoked Salmon, Crunchy Shrimp, Spicy Tuna
Fatty Tuna (Toro)$14.00
Sea Urchin (Uni)$14.00
Yellowtail (Hamachi)$10.00
*Yellowtail Jalepeno$18.00
Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Yuzu Vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon$8.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura)$10.00
Eel (Unagi)$9.00
Salmon (Sake)$9.00
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

188 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
