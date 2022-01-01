Go
Lovely Day image
Caterers

Lovely Day

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Oakland, CA 94609

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

4629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland CA 94609

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Lede

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copper Spoon Oakland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Artichoke Basille's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brenda's Oakland

No reviews yet

A new New Orleans Kitchen

Lovely Day

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston