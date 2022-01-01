Go
Toast

Grace Tavern

Grace Tavern welcomes our guests into our lovingly restored 1930's neighborhood tavern located at 23rd and South in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia.  We offer great food, craft beer and cocktails at a reasonable price 11:30 am until 2am seven days a week.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2229 Grays Ferry Ave • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frites$6.75
fresh cut and double fried
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw with spicy mayo on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
Blackened Green Beans$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
Chicken Tenders$8.75
breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce
Large Fish & Chips$16.75
two pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites
Beef Burger Your Way$13.75
grilled to order, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings,
.50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
Tavern Burger$14.75
beef patty with sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce and tomato grilled to order, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.75
blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll
with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
-choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
Chicken Wings$11.75
buffalo, mild bbq, honey sriracha, with bleu cheese and celery
Caesar Salad$10.75
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and house caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2229 Grays Ferry Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spread Bagelry - 2401

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cotoletta Fitler Square

No reviews yet

Italian Rustic Comfort Food

2301 Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4 Seasons Food Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston