Grace Tavern
Grace Tavern welcomes our guests into our lovingly restored 1930's neighborhood tavern located at 23rd and South in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia. We offer great food, craft beer and cocktails at a reasonable price 11:30 am until 2am seven days a week.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2229 Grays Ferry Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2229 Grays Ferry Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Spread Bagelry - 2401
Come in and enjoy!
Cotoletta Fitler Square
Italian Rustic Comfort Food
2301 Catering
Come in and enjoy!
4 Seasons Food Market
Come in and enjoy!