We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there’s always a seat at Love’s table.

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)

BURRITO BOWL$18.50
romaine, black beans, rice, soy chorizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew crema, pumpkin seeds (gf)
FAJITAS$22.50
portabello mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cashew crema, flour or corn tortillas (gf with corn tortillas)
PORTOBELLO "fish" TACOS$19.50
topo chico–battered portobellos, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli (nf)
ENCHILADAS VERDE$22.50
potato, peas, zucchini, salsa verde, rice, black beans, kale, avocado, cashew (gf)
CHORIZO NACHOS$17.00
corn chips, oyster mushroom, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, pineapple salsa, nacho cheese
POZOLE$15.00
Corn, chickpea, carrots, cabbage, chips, cashew cream
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$14.00
Organic housemade guacamole with house made chips.
TACO FLIGHT$19.50
choice of three: al pastor, coconut, mushroom, parm pastor
ESQUITE ROJOS$14.00
roasted corn, salsa verde, roasted vegetables, aioli, almond cotija & fresh epazote
AL PASTOR TACOS$19.50
oyster mushrooms, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, guacamole (gf, nf)
Family-Friendly
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

1617 Westcliff Dr

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
