Gracias Madre
We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there’s always a seat at Love’s table.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1617 Westcliff Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1617 Westcliff Dr
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Country Club
Come in and enjoy!
Beach Pit BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!
31 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Wedge Burger
Come in and enjoy!