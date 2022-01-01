Go
Gracias Madre

Vegan Mexican Cuisine

2211 Mission St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)

Popular Items

Papas al Horno$11.00
Be Love Farm potatoes roasted with olive oil and garlic, topped with spicy chipotle cashew cheese
Gorditas$13.00
Lightly fried potato-masa cakes with salsa verde, avocado and cashew crema
Nachos "Gracias"$19.00
Chips with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema,
jackfruit carnitas, salsa roja and cilantro
Guacamole con Chips$12.00
Mashed avocado with cilantro, onion, chilies and limes
Burrito$14.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, tempeh chorizo and pico de gallo.
Served with chips and salsa roja.
Tacos$19.00
Three corn tortillas filled with jackfruit carnitas crispy onion and crema. Served with black beans. Crispy onions garnish is not gluten free
Coliflor Frito$15.00
Flash fried cauliflower mixed with spicy cashew cheese
Quesadillas de Calabaza$15.00
Butternut Squash with caramelized onions, folded in tortillas with spicy cashew nacho cheese & pumpkin seed salsa
Flautas de Camote$19.00
Two rolled crispy tacos with sweet potato and caramelized
onion. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and nacho
cashew cheese. Served with black beans and escabeche
Bowl Uno$17.00
Tempeh chorizo, black beans, guacamole, brown rice and
pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine and topped with
nacho cashew cheese and pepitas

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2211 Mission St

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:30 am - 10:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

