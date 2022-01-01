Gracie Mews Diner
Delicious and elevated diner cuisine. We use thoughtful flavors that are prepared with care.
1550 1st Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1550 1st Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sant Ambroeus
Come in and enjoy!
Canyon Road
Canyon Road is cozy Mexican Grill, opened in 1984 by Ark Restaurants Group, which Chef Ruperto Ramirez took over in 2017. Canyon Road is a casual family-run restaurant that has seen three generations of Upper East Siders grow up along with it.
H&H Bagels - UES 3PD
Come in and enjoy!
Felice
Come in and enjoy!