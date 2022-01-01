Go
Gracie's On West Main

Come in and enjoy!

264 W Main St

Popular Items

Home Fries$3.95
Russet potatoes, fried in rendered bacon fat and lard. Yes, if you are vegan or vegetarian or kosher or Halal, yes we can cook them in oil. We love people who don't love bacon too :)
Gracie's Signature Latté$5.95
A mocha and caramel latté made with half steamed milk and half steamed heavy cream. Rich, indulgent, and Gracie's favorite way to take her espresso. Choice of hot or iced.
Triple Bacon B .L .T$13.95
Toasted sourdough, over a half pound
of double smoked, Irish & caramelized bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli
Cobb Salad$14.95
Spring greens, grilled marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, bacon lardons, hard-boiled egg, avocado, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and croutons
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese$11.95
Bacon jam-sweet, savory, sticky, gooey, spicy, & smokey bacon deliciousness, melted cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough
Blazing Grilled Cheese$12.95
Grilled sourdough, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, sweet garlic chili bacon & blazing sauce - it's got an asian flair with real southern kick (sweet and spicy)
Gracies Breakfast$10.95
Two eggs any way, home fries, choice of bacon, canadian bacon or scrapple, your choice of toast and grilled banana nut bread. Upgrade slice of french toast
Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Spring greens, sliced apples, cheddar cheese, candied walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, and grilled marinated chicken
Gracies Breakfast Sandwich$11.95
Thom's Brioche bun, bacon jam aioli, American cheese, two eggs, Caramelized & Canadian Bacon
Location

264 W Main St

Leola PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

