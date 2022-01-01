Go
Gracie's Tax Bar

Just your average neighborhood dive.

711 N 7Th Ave

Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
