Gracious Feast

A dining experience at Gracious Feast is a unique experience designed to awaken your senses. Executive Chef Mike Kasak will curate an evening of culinary excitement. Enjoy a multi-course meal with the rest of your party in the relaxed atmosphere of a restored 200 year old building. Gracious Feast is BYOB which allows you to enjoy your choice of beverages with dinner and during our pre-dinner cocktail hour. Please leave your email address with us to be notified of future events.

4633 Montgomery RD

4/1 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
4/8 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
2/25 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
3/26 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
3/5 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
3/25 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
4/29 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
4/15 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
4/22 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
3/12 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
4633 Montgomery RD

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
