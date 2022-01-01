Go
Gracious Pig - Surfside

Rustic smoke house serving up amazing Brisket, Ribs, Pulled pork, and more! Full bar and daily specials keep things fun and fresh

12 S. Ocean Blvd.

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey BLTA$12.25
Deviled Eggs$6.50
Smoked Cauliflower$8.95
1 Meat & 2 sides$13.95
Brisket Sandwich$15.95
Banana Pudding$4.25
full slab ribs$24.00
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
2 Meats & 2 Sides$16.95

Location

12 S. Ocean Blvd.

Surfside Beach SC

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

