Grady's Snack N Dine

Grady's Diner – Made just like your mama's but better... sorry mama.
We don't mess around, when it comes to food we find the best quality ingredients and we combine them into quality meals.
Get to know us as much as we want to get to know you. Our customers come in as strangers and leave as friends. We don't take mess around and we know you chose to come see us. That means we plan on giving you the best service we can possibly offer.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

18147 Harwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet$13.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions and mushrooms. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese.
Belgian Waffle$7.99
Warm and fluffy waffle straight off the iron. Make it yours by adding toppings and make it a meal by adding eggs and meat.
Meat & Two Eggs$11.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast meat, side, and toast or pancakes.
Signature French Toast$8.99
Three pieces of challah, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.
Baton Rouge Omelette$13.99
Lobster, green peppers, onions, Cajun spice and pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa, side, and toast or pancakes.
CYO Skillet$11.29
Hash browns topped with all the ingredients you choose. Then we place two eggs your way on top of that.
Side Cherrywood Smoked Bacon$3.99
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Warm fluffy Belgian waffle with 6pc Bone-in wings OR 4pc tenders. Sauce Optional:
Gramm's French'd Toast$14.99
Grandma's Signature French Toast served up with meat and two eggs any style.
Eggwi'ch$5.99
Breakfast sandwich served any Which way. Two eggs scrambled or fried, choice of cheese, with meat or without, on your choice of toasted breads.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18147 Harwood Ave

Homewood IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
