Grady V’s open to the public at The Bayou Country Club

900 Country Club Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Angus Burger$12.95
Half pound flamed grilled angus burger served on a brioche bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion
Grady V's Back Nine$9.99
Baby spinach, red onions, sugar & spice pecans, goat cheese, roasted garlic, and strawberries served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
House Club Sandwich$10.95
Traditional club with our house smoked turkey & ham, bacon, tomato, mayo, and american cheese on toasted panini bread
Boudin Eggrolls$9.95
Mild creole boudin, pepper jack cheese, served with cane sweet & sour
Fairway Caesar$8.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing
Kids Burger$6.95
Kids burger includes lettuce and tomato.
Blue Crab Beignets$10.95
Creole blue crab stuffed beignets with gator sauce on the side
Redfish Fillet$19.95
Grilled or blackened with your choice of two sides
The Hangover Burger$13.95
Grady V's burger with bacon, american cheese, fried egg, lettuce, and tomato
Corn and Crab Bisque$8.99
Louisiana blue crabmeat and sweet roasted corn
Location

900 Country Club Blvd.

Thibodaux LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
