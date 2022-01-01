Go
Popular Items

Mushroom & Tomatoe Omelet$9.99
Graffiti Breakfast$12.99
(Includes eggs and toast, with a choice of breakfast potatoes or grits and one protein)
Graffiti Jacks$15.99
Huge Homemade pancakes with crispy ends
Stuffed Waffle Combo$17.99
A cast iron stuffed waffle made to order with your choice of flavorful stuffings
combo comes with a choice of 2 sides
Mini waffle combo$14.99
4 mini waffles, topped with rum tossed apples and fresh berries- your choice of two sides
Natalie's Orange Mango$4.50
Eggs$2.75
Farm Fresh Eggs cooked to order available scrambled, fried or sunny side up.
Breakfast Potatoes$2.75
Crispy seasoned potatoes served with grilled onions and tomatoes
Chicken And Waffles$9.99
Stuffed Waffle (waffle only)$13.99
Light fluffy waffles stuffed with your choice of flavorful stuffing.
Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta GA

