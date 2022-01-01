Go
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

Fast casual Chinese dining from the esteemed Chef Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger.

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Popular Items

Crispy Chili Garlic Fries$4.00
Kung Pao Stuffed$7.25
2 hand filled bar with chicken, bell peppers, Thai basil, topped with honey
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
Graffiti Burger$8.88
Szechuan Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
BBQ Pork Stuffed$7.25
2 hand filled bar with duroc pork, shiitake sweet soy
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$14.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
BBQ Pork Noodle Soup$13.00
Chinese BBQ Pork Noodle Soup, Garlic Chili Oil, Roasted Corn, Thai Basil.
Spicy Beef Szechuan Bao$7.25
Wings
Location

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
