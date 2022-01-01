Go
Graffiti Bao

Graffiti Bao's food reflects the experiences from travels throughout Asia and the uniqueness of the Hawker Centres that house the many traditions of each culture. Featuring a full menu with shareable items, noodles, entrees, sides and of course our signature Bao Buns.

DIM SUM • NOODLES

7355 S. Buffalo Unit 1 • $

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7355 S. Buffalo Unit 1

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
