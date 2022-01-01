Go
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon

5577 Thomaston Road

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Combo$10.75
Gyro Meat$6.75
LRG Cheese Pizza$16.95
Mozz Ballz$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
LRG Vegetarian Special Pizza$23.95
Kids Pita Bread Pizza$6.95
LRG Titans Special Pizza$23.95
Location

5577 Thomaston Road

Macon GA

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Marie’s Lounge

Macon Bacon

Kudzu Seafood Company

Tic Toc Room

Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.

