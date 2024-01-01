Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French dip sandwiches in Grafton

Grafton restaurants
Grafton restaurants that serve french dip sandwiches

Chattys Tavern

15478 Avon Belden Rd, Grafton

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH$15.00
More about Chattys Tavern
HAMBURGERS

Check Please Cafe

597 Main St, Grafton

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Swiss French Dip Sandwich$12.99
Shaved beef with Ohio Swiss on a grilled roll with Au jus for dipping. Served with a regular side.
More about Check Please Cafe

