French dip sandwiches in
Grafton
/
Grafton
/
French Dip Sandwiches
Grafton restaurants that serve french dip sandwiches
Chattys Tavern
15478 Avon Belden Rd, Grafton
No reviews yet
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH
$15.00
More about Chattys Tavern
HAMBURGERS
Check Please Cafe
597 Main St, Grafton
Avg 4.5
(29 reviews)
Swiss French Dip Sandwich
$12.99
Shaved beef with Ohio Swiss on a grilled roll with Au jus for dipping. Served with a regular side.
More about Check Please Cafe
