Pierogies in Grafton

Grafton restaurants
Grafton restaurants that serve pierogies

Gehring's Tavern - 423 Main St

423 Main St, Grafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies$8.50
More about Gehring's Tavern - 423 Main St
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Check Please Cafe

597 Main St, Grafton

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogi Egg Rolls$0.00
Egg rolls filled with crumbled fresh local kielbasa, sautéed onions, Ohio cheddar, and mashed potatoes. Served with sour cream sauce for dipping.
More about Check Please Cafe

