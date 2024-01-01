Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Grafton
/
Grafton
/
Pierogies
Grafton restaurants that serve pierogies
Gehring's Tavern - 423 Main St
423 Main St, Grafton
No reviews yet
Pierogies
$8.50
More about Gehring's Tavern - 423 Main St
HAMBURGERS
Check Please Cafe
597 Main St, Grafton
Avg 4.5
(29 reviews)
Pierogi Egg Rolls
$0.00
Egg rolls filled with crumbled fresh local kielbasa, sautéed onions, Ohio cheddar, and mashed potatoes. Served with sour cream sauce for dipping.
More about Check Please Cafe
