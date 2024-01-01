Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Grafton

Go
Grafton restaurants
Toast

Grafton restaurants that serve reuben

Main pic

 

Chattys Tavern

15478 Avon Belden Rd, Grafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN SANDWICH$14.00
griddled corned beef, cleveland kraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing on toasted rye bread
More about Chattys Tavern
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Check Please Cafe

597 Main St, Grafton

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.99
House cooked corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye with thousand island.
Turkey Reuben$11.99
Reuben Egg Rolls$9.99
Your favorite sandwich fried in an egg roll with house Thousand Island for dipping.
Corned beef, swiss, and sauerkraut inside!
More about Check Please Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Grafton

Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Grafton to explore

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (401 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1886 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2497 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (749 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston