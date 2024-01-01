Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Graham

Graham restaurants
Graham restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Steve's Garden Market/Smokehouse at Steve's

329 W. Harden St, Graham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.99
More about Steve's Garden Market/Smokehouse at Steve's
Item pic

 

The Eddy Pub

1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd, Graham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Cucumber salad$3.50
Enjoy a smaller portion (check out our small plates for larger portion) of our Buffalo cucumber salad.
Celery, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted peanuts, buffalo vinaigrette (V)
Buffalo Cucumber Salad$8.00
Enjoy this fun take on the buffalo wing in salad form.
Celery, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, peanuts, buffalo vinaigrette (V,GF)
More about The Eddy Pub

