Cucumber salad in Graham
Graham restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Steve's Garden Market/Smokehouse at Steve's
Steve's Garden Market/Smokehouse at Steve's
329 W. Harden St, Graham
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.99
More about The Eddy Pub
The Eddy Pub
1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd, Graham
|Buffalo Cucumber salad
|$3.50
Enjoy a smaller portion (check out our small plates for larger portion) of our Buffalo cucumber salad.
Celery, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, roasted peanuts, buffalo vinaigrette (V)
|Buffalo Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
Enjoy this fun take on the buffalo wing in salad form.
Celery, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, peanuts, buffalo vinaigrette (V,GF)