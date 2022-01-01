Graham's 318 Coffee House

Go
We are open for in-store purchases or online orders. Masks are required to enter. Try one of our espresso drinks made by our expert baristas or a pastry or donut made entirely in-house by our bakers.

318 S. 3rd Street

Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.29
318's Famous Chocolate Frappé as seen on Chicago's Best.
Daily Blend$2.19
Regular or Decaf Coffee
Latté$3.69
Espresso + Steamed Milk
Iced Coffee$2.89
Bacon Egg Cheddar$7.25
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & caramelized onions with Dijon mustard on Brioche
6 Donut Specialty Sampler-Weekends Only$18.50
What's inside?
Vanilla Glaze-yeast donut with vanilla glaze
Chocolate Glaze-yeast donut with chocolate glaze
Cherry Cheesecake- filled with a cheesecake filling, dipped in a cherry glaze topped with toasted graham cracker crumbs
Coffee Toffee: filled with a coffee pastry cream dipped in a chocolate glaze topped with toffee pieces
PBJ-vanilla old fashioned with a peanut butter glaze striped with raspberry jam
Blueberry Crumb-vanilla cake doughnut dipped in a blueberry glaze dipped in streusel crumb topping
*We will be rotating the donuts weekly. Check back next week for a new menu!
Iced Chai Coffskee$4.89
318's Signature drink for the Chai & Espresso lovers.
Iced Latté$3.89
Espresso + Milk
Southwest Wrap$8.25
Scrambled eggs, chorizio, avocado, black beans ,fresh pico de gallo & cojita cheese in a fresh flour tortilla
Chai Coffskee$4.29
318's Signature drink for the Chai & Espresso lovers.
Location

Geneva IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
