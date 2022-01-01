Graham's 318 Coffee House

What's inside?

Vanilla Glaze-yeast donut with vanilla glaze

Chocolate Glaze-yeast donut with chocolate glaze

Cherry Cheesecake- filled with a cheesecake filling, dipped in a cherry glaze topped with toasted graham cracker crumbs

Coffee Toffee: filled with a coffee pastry cream dipped in a chocolate glaze topped with toffee pieces

PBJ-vanilla old fashioned with a peanut butter glaze striped with raspberry jam

Blueberry Crumb-vanilla cake doughnut dipped in a blueberry glaze dipped in streusel crumb topping

*We will be rotating the donuts weekly. Check back next week for a new menu!

