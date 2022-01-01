Grain & Berry
Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
14308 North Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
14308 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa FL 33618
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Best NY Pizza Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Esposito's Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
SoFresh
Come in and enjoy!