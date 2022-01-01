Go
Toast

Grain & Berry

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

2784 East Fowler Ave

No reviews yet

Location

2784 East Fowler Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cookie Munchers - Tampa

No reviews yet

Don't forget to Dream BIG!

Ichiban Japanese Cuisine & Sushi

No reviews yet

Traditional Japanese cuisine and Sushi! Come in and enjoy!

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pastries and Chaat

No reviews yet

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston