Grain on the Rocks | Lewes
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes DE 19958
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Touch of Italy - Lewes - Touch of Italy - Lewes
No Reviews
101 Second St Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurant