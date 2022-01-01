Go
Toast

Grain Station Brew Works

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

220 Pacific Ave N • $$

Avg 4.3 (791 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

220 Pacific Ave N

Monmouth OR

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub

No reviews yet

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub established in 1999 a home town relaxed environment offering a separate nonsmoking family dining room and a separate full service pub featuring all Oregon lottery games. Washington Street offers lots of great food and fun for the entire family. Featuring Slow smoke prime rib, steaks, seafood, pasta, burgers and home made soups. Our beef is exceptional. It offers the incredible favor, tenderness and juiciness only found in the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. Indulge your taste buds today.
The city of Dallas Oregon and surrounding areas have welcomed us and made us a visible member of the community. A locals favorite Washington Street welcomes new guests and appreciates our loyal guests who continue to be part of our Washington Street Family. We are a short 15 minute drive from Salem.

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bread Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Habaneros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston