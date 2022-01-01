Go
Grainmaker

Come in and enjoy!

300 Mishawum St. Suite E10

Popular Items

Side of Broccoli & Carrots$3.50
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Chef Curry$10.85
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
The Orange Line$10.85
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds
Dumplings 4pc$6.00
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Hipstir$10.85
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Passionfruit Lemonade$3.00
Dumplings 8pcs$10.00
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Location

Woburn MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
