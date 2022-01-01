Go
Toast

Grainmaker

Come in and enjoy!

91 Summer St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Poke$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Side of Kale / Bok Choy$3.50
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
The OG$10.85
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Hipstir$10.85
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, Honey-soy roasted radish, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Thai Basil Limeade$3.00
The Green Goddess$10.85
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumber, Thai guacamole, scallions, edamame, lime, avocado-lime dressing.
Steak Taco$4.50
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
The Orange Line$10.85
Jasmine rice, soy-ginger broccoli and carrots, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, and sesame seeds
Chicken Taco$4.00
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Tuna Poke$15.00
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Takeout

Location

91 Summer St.

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shojo Boston

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo offers diners modern Asian cuisine with a seasonally updated menu and a focus on small, shareable plates. The bar is home to a wide Japanese whisky selection as well as tiki-influenced craft cocktails. Wood tabletops, brick accents, the best hip hop and r&b, and colorful murals by a local artist fill the dining room.

Rock&Rye

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Shore Leave

No reviews yet

Shore Leave is our interpretation of a tropical escape through the lens of our love for Boston’s rich dining scene in Boston, MA

Back Deck

No reviews yet

Back Deck offers professional backyard grilling in a laid-back city setting. Friends and family meet for charcoal-grilled favorites inspired by the food served at casual cookouts along with porch-perfect cocktails, beer and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston