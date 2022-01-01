Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston
  • /
  • Grainne and The Market at Grainne

Grainne and The Market at Grainne

Come in and enjoy!

299 Wall Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggs Benedict$15.00
Veggie Hash and Eggs$12.00
Pretzel$2.50
Side salad$3.00
See full menu

Location

299 Wall Street

Kingston NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

LOLA Pizza

No reviews yet

Lola is your destination for wood-fired pizza, house made pastas and seasonal vegetables in uptown Kingston. Lola features an all natural wine list, craft cocktail program as well as small batch craft beers. Lola also has the largest covered outdoor patio for year round al fresco dining.

Masa Midtown

No reviews yet

Turkish and Mediterranean Food in the heart of Midtown Kingston, NY

The Anchor

No reviews yet

Locally owned Burger and Comfort Food Restaurant. We use natural meats and try to source an responsibly as possible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston