Go
Toast

Grains & Grill

Casual Dining with an Upscale Twist!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

407 W Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)

Popular Items

Indiana Pork Tenderloin$14.00
House cut Indiana raised pork loin pounded and hand breaded.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Served with craft seasonal beer cheese fondue
House Burger$16.00
8 oz. patty of blended chuck, brisket and short rib, grilled and topped with bacon jam, fried onion and white cheddar cheese
Specialty Mac and Cheese$5.00
Backyard Salad$6.00
Chopped Romaine, onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, cucumber and shredded cheese
French Fries$2.50
Hoosier Hot Plate$18.00
House cut Indiana raised pork tenderloin pounded and flash fried, served with house creamed corn and baked potato, topped with sawmill gravy (No substitutions please)
Orange Bourbon Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon filet finished with a sweet orange bourbon glaze. Served with smashed potatoes and vegetable of the day
Buffalo Sauce$1.00
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$17.00
8 oz, simply grilled, topped with applewood smoked bacon, yellow cheddar, and creamy cheddar macaroni and cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

407 W Washington Street

Fairmount IN

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bad Dad Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

QUALITY INGREDIENTS LEAD TO A QUALITY PRODUCT, AND THAT’S WHY WE MAKE EVERYTHING FROM SCRATCH. OUR DOUGH IS MADE IN HOUSE AND UTILIZES IMPORTED ITALIAN FLOUR, AND WE ONLY UTILIZE THE BEST ORGANIC TOMATOES WHEN MAKING OUR SAUCE.
INGREDIENTS MATTER. COME TASTE THE DIFFERENCE.

Hoosier Routes

No reviews yet

Small Town Home Town

Los Amores

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston