Bars & Lounges
American

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

745 West Shore Road

Warwickl, RI 02889

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Wings$12.00
Mozzarella Triangles$11.00
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
BBQ Loaded Fries$9.00
homemade french fries with sweet BBQ dry-rub season, cheddar cheese and bacon, drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickles with chipotle aioli sauce; served on a Brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
Boneless Wings$10.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl RI 02889

Directions

