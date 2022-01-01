Gramma Jo's Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
102 Dakota Ave,
Location
102 Dakota Ave,
Sawyer ND
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Devils Fire
Come on in and enjoy!
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977.
From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies,
baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!
Ground Round
Come in and enjoy!
Badlands Restaurant & Bar
Badlands
Fresh, Friendly, with Family !
Local comfort food Restaurant & Bar for any occasion. Dine in, Pick up and also delivery. blgrill.com