  • -- GRAN-VAL SCOOP -- for curbside pick-up, please select curbside option in drop-down window & fill out vehicle info.

-- GRAN-VAL SCOOP -- for curbside pick-up, please select curbside option in drop-down window & fill out vehicle info.

***We are currently offering pick-up and delivery of pre-packaged ice cream and grocery items. Our barnyard and shop are not open to the public. We are not scooping cones. Thank you for your support.***

223 Granby Rd.

Popular Items

Q - Salted Caramel
Salted caramel ice cream with sea salt caramel truffles!
Sugar Cones$2.00
6 Dutch Treat sugar cones
HG - Egg Nog$10.00
Q - Brownie Dough$7.00
Q- Mango I.C.
HG - Peppermint Bark$10.00
Dark chocolate ice cream with peppermint flakes & white chocolate chips!
HG - Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$10.00
Q - Peppermint Stick$7.00
Q - Mounds
Q - Amaretto Cherry Chip
Amaretto ice cream with black cherry halves & chocolate chips!
Location

Granville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
