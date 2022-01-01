-- GRAN-VAL SCOOP -- for curbside pick-up, please select curbside option in drop-down window & fill out vehicle info.
***We are currently offering pick-up and delivery of pre-packaged ice cream and grocery items. Our barnyard and shop are not open to the public. We are not scooping cones. Thank you for your support.***
223 Granby Rd.
Popular Items
Location
223 Granby Rd.
Granville MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Coach Stop
Come in and enjoy!
Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
Order your Fresh Fields faves online here: Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffees, Lattes, Pastries, Deli Sandwiches, & Salads!
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Peace. Love. Smoothies.
A cozy cafe offering smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, fresh, local coffee, exciting drinks, healthy snacks (lots of paleo and gluten free choices) and more! Come on in and say hello!
The Launch
Enjoy Breakfast & Lunch On Lake Congamond.