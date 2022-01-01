Grana Pizza Cafe

Alternate Ending

Locals claim it as their own. Curious seekers make it a destination. Set in a former movie theater, our brew pub is completely comfortable, almost familiar and nostalgic. But it offers something unique. Alternate Ending is welcoming to families as well as craft beer lovers thirsty for the limited edition and the novelty glass. Friends can gather here for a special private party, and movie lovers can catch an old flick. Movie scores, from the familiar to the obscure, play in the background and a faint smell of popcorn mingles with the beer and food. There’s a chance for everyone to connect with an old movie memory, and savor the highest quality craft beer and gourmet food made from the freshest ingredients.

