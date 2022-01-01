Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater

Go
Chic uptown atmosphere offering Spanish American Cuisine paired with tantalizing craft cocktails. Join us at the lobby for Crabby Hour, Date Night or Dinner. Our Patio will be open when weather permits. Our theater has a full calendar lined up with a variety of entertainment options. Socially distanced and sanitized. If using your gift card for ticket purchase please call 612-439-2558

3200 Hennepin Ave

Slider Duet$11.00
Two Granada Sliders with bacon, manchego cheese, arugula and Garlic aioli
Mahi taco$6.00
Marinated Olives$5.00
Truffle Fries$11.00
Parmesan, Parsley, Truffle Salt & Oil with Garlic Aioli
Jamon Croqueta$14.00
Fried ham & bechamel fritters.
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Candied Walnuts$8.00
Prawns$12.00
Full bodied. Sauteed with preserved tomatoes, olives and parsley
Granada Burger$16.00
Manchego Cheese, Bacon, Arugula and Garlic Aioli w/ Fries
Spiced Pecans$8.00
3200 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:50 pm
