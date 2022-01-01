Granato's Gourmet Market

Santo Taco- Holladay

No reviews yet

We got our start in the U.S.A. when we first moved to the Salt Lake valley decades ago. We, Claudia and Alfonso, began working in small kitchens in the Salt Lake downtown area. We had to first learn English and then each job of the kitchen. Beginning in the back of the kitchen washing dishes and then onto helping prepare food before we gained skills in a professional kitchen as a cook.

As our careers progressed in the food industry our family also grew. It was a lot of work building skills and a family at the same time. However, it was a blessing in disguise! Two of our children became vegetarians and inspired us to learn how to prepare new food to feed our ever growing family, and of course it had to be Mexican food. We later felt we were ready to take the plunge and open a new business and bring our home-style cooking to our restaurant, Santo Taco. It is our hope that you taste every effort and experience we had in our careers and in our home.

