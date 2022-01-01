Go
Main pic

Over the Cole's BBQ

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4044 S 2700 E

Holladay, UT 84124

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay UT 84124

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Granato Supermarket

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Granato's Gourmet Market

No reviews yet

Coffee, Juices, Italian Soda, Gelato, Pastry Items

Santo Taco- Holladay

No reviews yet

We got our start in the U.S.A. when we first moved to the Salt Lake valley decades ago. We, Claudia and Alfonso, began working in small kitchens in the Salt Lake downtown area. We had to first learn English and then each job of the kitchen. Beginning in the back of the kitchen washing dishes and then onto helping prepare food before we gained skills in a professional kitchen as a cook.
As our careers progressed in the food industry our family also grew. It was a lot of work building skills and a family at the same time. However, it was a blessing in disguise! Two of our children became vegetarians and inspired us to learn how to prepare new food to feed our ever growing family, and of course it had to be Mexican food. We later felt we were ready to take the plunge and open a new business and bring our home-style cooking to our restaurant, Santo Taco. It is our hope that you taste every effort and experience we had in our careers and in our home.

Elephant Press Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Over the Cole's BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston