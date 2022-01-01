Granbury restaurants you'll love

Granbury restaurants
Toast
  • Granbury

Granbury's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Granbury restaurants

BOB's Off the Square image

 

BOB's Off the Square

106 N Lambert St, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$8.00
Served with a side of ranch
Bob's Club$14.50
Deli Turkey, Hand Sliced Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Bob's Guacamole, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Green Leaf Lettuce, & mayo on hearty wheat bread. Served w/ Lay's potato chips.
Bob's Burger$12.00
8 oz locally bought all beef patty topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, mayo and your choice of cheese on a texas baked sweet sour douh bun.
Flames Seafood Grill image

 

Flames Seafood Grill

1030 E U.S. Hwy 377, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo BOWL$8.95
Pasta Mardi Gras$16.95
Snow Crab Legs - Full lb$44.95
Consumer pic

 

Hoffbrau Granbury

315 E Hwy 377, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Brick-by-Brick Pizza

1413 Blackhawk Circle, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Fillin Station

100 N Crockett St, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brick-by-Brick Indian Harbor

1413 Blackhawk Circle, Granbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
