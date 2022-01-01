Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Granby

Granby restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Pops Pizza

62543 US Route 40, Granby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Breast, house made pickles, StrEat sauce on a Brioche bun with a side of Fries
Debbies Drive-In image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Debbies Drive-In

663 W Agate Ave, Granby

Avg 4.7 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
