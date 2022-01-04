Granby restaurants you'll love
Granby's top cuisines
Must-try Granby restaurants
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
|Popular items
|Lo Mein
|Sesame Sauce
|California Roll
|$6.00
More about Tiger Belly
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tiger Belly
9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby
|Popular items
|Darkness Ramen
|$16.00
25 plus hour tonkotsu broth topped with flame blistered pork under belly, fried garlic, Ajitama egg, bean sprouts, green onions, bamboo shoots, kikurage earwood and enoki mushrooms, and finished with black garlic oil. Comes with curly ramen noodles (can substitute noodles)
|Gyoza
|$9.00
Teppan grilled house made beef dumplings served with house ponzu dipping sauce.
|Double Fried KFC
|$10.00
Marinated chicken deep fried to a crisp perfection served with garlic sesame ponzu coating
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
|Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad
|$11.00
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
More about La Figata
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|Popular items
|classic pepperoni
three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil
|caesar
|$9.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing
|cheese pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about Deep Roots Street Food
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|Popular items
|Turkish Berliner
|$12.00
(Aka Doner Kebab - German street sandwich made by Turkish immigrants) Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap.
**Shaved Beef & Lamb is not gluten free
|Pho-ritto
|$12.00
(Vietnamese Burrito Fusion)
Your choice of protein, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. (Make it Vegan by Substituting Crispy Tofu)
**Pork marinade has soy sauce
** Crispy Tofu is Gluten Free
|Hairdresser Salad
|$15.00
( AKA: Kapsalon -Street Salad of the Netherlands- brought to Scandinavia by Turkish immigrants ) Your choice of Protein, your choice of fries, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, One Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus. (Can be made Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
10 Hartford Avenue, Granby
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen
|$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Half Dozen
|$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Freshie's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Freshie's Cafe
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
All white meat chicken breast, celery, our secret seasoning, and mayo served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a fresh baked roll
|Tender Philly Combo
|$15.00
Grilled beef tenderloin topped with horseradish mayo, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a fresh baked roll with a side of golden shoestring fries
|Groundhog Hangover Wrap
|$10.50
Golden fried white bean burger topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded carrots, beets, marinated artichoke hearts and a hint of balsamic dressing served in a wrap
More about Z Express
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
|Popular items
|H. General tso's sauce
with steamed broccoli
|H. Pad thai
Traditional dish of Thailand, thick rice noodles, eggs, peanut and fresh lime
|H. Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.40
More about Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar
TAPAS
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
|Popular items
|Sling mixology ticket
|$70.00
History of the sling mixology class
Tickets $70
4 drinks and a 5 course dinner
January 26th 6:30pm
Originally a Gin cocktail, the Sling has evolved over the years into its current cocktail. Come learn about the history of the Sling and all its various iterations.
Menu:
Frisee Salad - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Hash
Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade
Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree
Coconut Macarons - Chocolate ganache
Menu:
Frisee Salad - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Hash
Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade
Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree
Coconut Macarons - Chocolate ganache
|Tequila Dinner Ticket
|$70.00
January 4th, 2022 6:30pm
6 courses with tequila pairings
Tickets $70
Menu:
1. Shrimp Consomme: lemongrass ginger custard
2. Yellowtail Crudo: mango pickle & fried plaintain
3. Crab Salad: avocado lime dressing, chili dusted tortilla strips & starfruit
4. Quinoa Citrus Salad: Cucumber & chocho ribbons
5. Pork Tenderloin: chipotle cauliflower puree & smoked shallot
6. Mango Souffle: mango coconut rum sauce
|Japanese Whiskey Dinner Ticket
|$75.00
Tickets $75 plus tax
6 courses with whiskey pairings
January 18th, 2022 at Verdura 6:30pm
Menu:
Soba Noodle Salad
Tempura Vegetables
Chawanmushi
Chilean Sea Bass with Ginger Wasabi Quinoa
Beef Negamaki
Mitarashi Dango
More about Luna Pizza Granby
Luna Pizza Granby
10 Hartford Rd, Granby