Granby restaurants you'll love

Must-try Granby restaurants

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lo Mein
Sesame Sauce
California Roll$6.00
Tiger Belly image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tiger Belly

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Darkness Ramen$16.00
25 plus hour tonkotsu broth topped with flame blistered pork under belly, fried garlic, Ajitama egg, bean sprouts, green onions, bamboo shoots, kikurage earwood and enoki mushrooms, and finished with black garlic oil. Comes with curly ramen noodles (can substitute noodles)
Gyoza$9.00
Teppan grilled house made beef dumplings served with house ponzu dipping sauce.
Double Fried KFC$10.00
Marinated chicken deep fried to a crisp perfection served with garlic sesame ponzu coating
At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.00
Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
Bacon Burger$16.00
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad$11.00
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
classic pepperoni
three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil
caesar$9.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing
cheese pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkish Berliner$12.00
(Aka Doner Kebab - German street sandwich made by Turkish immigrants) Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap.
**Shaved Beef & Lamb is not gluten free
Pho-ritto$12.00
(Vietnamese Burrito Fusion)
Your choice of protein, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. (Make it Vegan by Substituting Crispy Tofu)
**Pork marinade has soy sauce
** Crispy Tofu is Gluten Free
Hairdresser Salad$15.00
( AKA: Kapsalon -Street Salad of the Netherlands- brought to Scandinavia by Turkish immigrants ) Your choice of Protein, your choice of fries, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, One Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus. (Can be made Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Dozen$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Half Dozen$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
Freshie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Freshie's Cafe

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
All white meat chicken breast, celery, our secret seasoning, and mayo served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a fresh baked roll
Tender Philly Combo$15.00
Grilled beef tenderloin topped with horseradish mayo, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a fresh baked roll with a side of golden shoestring fries
Groundhog Hangover Wrap$10.50
Golden fried white bean burger topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded carrots, beets, marinated artichoke hearts and a hint of balsamic dressing served in a wrap
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
H. General tso's sauce
with steamed broccoli
H. Pad thai
Traditional dish of Thailand, thick rice noodles, eggs, peanut and fresh lime
H. Spicy Tuna Roll$8.40
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sling mixology ticket$70.00
History of the sling mixology class
Tickets $70
4 drinks and a 5 course dinner
January 26th 6:30pm
Originally a Gin cocktail, the Sling has evolved over the years into its current cocktail. Come learn about the history of the Sling and all its various iterations.
Menu:
Frisee Salad‍ - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Hash
Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade
Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree
Coconut Macarons‍ - Chocolate ganache
Tequila Dinner Ticket$70.00
January 4th, 2022 6:30pm
6 courses with tequila pairings
Tickets $70
Menu:
1. Shrimp Consomme: lemongrass ginger custard
2. Yellowtail Crudo: mango pickle & fried plaintain
3. Crab Salad: avocado lime dressing, chili dusted tortilla strips & starfruit
4. Quinoa Citrus Salad: Cucumber & chocho ribbons
5. Pork Tenderloin: chipotle cauliflower puree & smoked shallot
6. Mango Souffle: mango coconut rum sauce
Japanese Whiskey Dinner Ticket$75.00
Tickets $75 plus tax
6 courses with whiskey pairings
January 18th, 2022 at Verdura 6:30pm
Menu:
Soba Noodle Salad
Tempura Vegetables
Chawanmushi
Chilean Sea Bass with Ginger Wasabi Quinoa
Beef Negamaki
Mitarashi Dango
Restaurant banner

 

Luna Pizza Granby

10 Hartford Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
