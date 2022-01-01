Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Granby

Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve avocado toast

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Tomato Toast$10.00
smashed avocado, balsamic onions, tomato
More about At The Barn
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction
More about La Figata

