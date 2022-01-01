Avocado toast in Granby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Granby restaurants that serve avocado toast
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Avocado Tomato Toast
$10.00
smashed avocado, balsamic onions, tomato
More about At The Barn
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$11.00
tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction
More about La Figata
