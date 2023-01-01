Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve bisque

La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$9.00
More about La Figata
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Split Pea
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

