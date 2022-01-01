Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt wraps in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Blt Wraps
Granby restaurants that serve blt wraps
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Chicken BLT Wrap
$11.00
roasted chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about La Figata
Z expire
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
F. Chicken BLT Wrap
$13.20
More about Z expire
