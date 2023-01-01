Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brownie sundaes in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Brownie Sundaes
Granby restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Brownie Sundae
$8.00
Brownie Sundae
$8.00
More about La Figata
Z expire
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
F. Brownie Sundae
$9.60
vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup
More about Z expire
