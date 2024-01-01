Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Cannolis
Granby restaurants that serve cannolis
Drago's Kitchen
7 Mill Pond Drive, Granby
No reviews yet
Cannoli pancake
$14.00
Chocolate espresso waffle with chocolate mousse and chocolate dipped strawberries. Served with coffee infused maple syrup.
More about Drago's Kitchen
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
More about La Figata
