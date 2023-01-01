Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve cappuccino

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino (double shot)$5.45
Cappuccino Muffin$4.25
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Zen Marketplace

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
More about Zen Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Arugula Salad

Philly Rolls

Calamari

Caprese Salad

French Toast

Tom Yum Soup

Turkey Wraps

Yellow Curry

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston