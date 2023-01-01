Caprese paninis in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve caprese paninis
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|Caprese Panini
|$11.00
pesto, fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
SANDWICHES
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
|The Big Tuscan Caprese Panini
|$13.65
The Big Tuscan Caprese Panini
Mixed greens topped w/ fresh Mozzarella cheese, sweet ripe red tomato, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni drizzled with fresh basil pesto 13.65