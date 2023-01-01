Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese paninis in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve caprese paninis

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$11.00
pesto, fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
More about La Figata
SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
The Big Tuscan Caprese Panini$13.65
The Big Tuscan Caprese Panini
Mixed greens topped w/ fresh Mozzarella cheese, sweet ripe red tomato, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni drizzled with fresh basil pesto 13.65
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

