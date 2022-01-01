Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve caprese salad

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.00
fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
More about La Figata
SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salmon Salad$17.95
Caprese Salmon Salad
Mixed greens served w/ house balsamic dressing topped w/ shredded carrot, cucumber, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh grilled salmon filet $17.95
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

