Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodles Soup
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Freshie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Freshie's Cafe

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle
More about Freshie's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Chicken Burritos

Tacos

Edamame

Carne Asada

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Mussels

Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston